Durango’s leadership job scene is strong right now, with options in both nonprofit and healthcare. If you’re ready to step into (or stay in) the C‑suite, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Compañeros Inc

Compañeros Inc Location: Durango, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,000 – $99,000/year

Deadline: December 31, 2026

Lead a grassroots nonprofit focused on immigrant rights, legal services, and community education across Southwest Colorado. This role is ideal if you’re relationship‑driven, bilingual in English and Spanish, and want to guide strategy, staff, programs, and fundraising while staying closely connected to the community.

Employer: Animas Surgical Hospital

Location: Durango, CO

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Full-time (exempt) Salary: $210,000 – $260,000/year (plus potential bonuses)

Top role overseeing clinical, operational, financial, and strategic performance at a physician‑founded hospital serving the Four Corners region. You’ll partner with the Board and medical staff, lead the executive team, drive growth and quality, and access a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and education/tuition benefits.

Employer: SP MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC (supporting Animas Surgical Hospital)

(supporting Animas Surgical Hospital) Location: Durango, CO

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Full-time (exempt) Salary: $210,000 – $260,000/year

This is the same CEO opportunity at Animas Surgical Hospital, posted through a management services company. If you prefer applying through a corporate channel, this listing outlines the same responsibilities, requirements, and competitive pay and benefits.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—save the link, mark the deadline, and start your resume and cover letter this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.