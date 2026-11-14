⚠️ Durango to weigh 2027 water, sewer rate hikes and more Nov. 17

Durango City Council will discuss several big items at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at 949 East Second Ave.

Key topic:

A proposed ordinance to adjust residential and commercial water and sewer rates starting in 2027, raising water utility revenue by 15% and wastewater revenue by 9% to fund system maintenance and upgrades.

Council will also:

Consider land use code changes tied to fair‑share and affordable housing goals.

tied to fair‑share and affordable housing goals. Review City Council rules of procedure , including how public comment works.

, including how public comment works. Introduce rules for the City’s use of mass surveillance technologies .

. Consider a resolution on the long‑term plan for Four Days of the Fourth celebrations.

celebrations. Review first readings of 2027 operating and capital budget ordinances.

You can share input through the City’s “Engage” webpage or attend the meeting. Media contact: Tom Sluis, (970) 375-5090.