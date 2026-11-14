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Durango
⚠️ Durango to weigh 2027 water, sewer rate hikes Nov. 17
12 days ago
⚠️ Durango to weigh 2027 water, sewer rate hikes and more Nov. 17
Durango City Council will discuss several big items at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at 949 East Second Ave.
Key topic:
- A proposed ordinance to adjust residential and commercial water and sewer rates starting in 2027, raising water utility revenue by 15% and wastewater revenue by 9% to fund system maintenance and upgrades.
Council will also:
- Consider land use code changes tied to fair‑share and affordable housing goals.
- Review City Council rules of procedure, including how public comment works.
- Introduce rules for the City’s use of mass surveillance technologies.
- Consider a resolution on the long‑term plan for Four Days of the Fourth celebrations.
- Review first readings of 2027 operating and capital budget ordinances.
You can share input through the City’s “Engage” webpage or attend the meeting. Media contact: Tom Sluis, (970) 375-5090.
More Info: Council to consider proposed water and sewer rate ...
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