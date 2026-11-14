📢 Explore Durango’s future with new interactive Story Map

The City of Durango has launched an online interactive Story Map to support the update of the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which will guide growth and development over the next decade and beyond.

The Story Map lets you explore current data on housing, jobs, land use, transportation, demographics, and more through maps, charts, key findings, and trivia.

Throughout the site, you can:

Answer questions about your priorities

Drop pins on the map to leave location-specific comments

to leave location-specific comments Share ideas and feedback directly with the city’s planning team

The city is asking all residents, business owners, and stakeholders to explore the Story Map and share input.

For questions, contact Public Information Officer Tom Sluis at (970) 375-5090 or email Tom Sluis.

You can also visit the city’s “Engage” webpage to share comments on this and other topics, and sign up for Notify Me → “City of Durango News Flash” to get future updates.