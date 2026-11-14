undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Durango
📅 DHS Transitions students host skills-building Thanksgiving feast
11 days ago
📢 How Durango HS Transitions students learn through a Thanksgiving feast
Every November, Durango High School special education students in the Transitions program plan and host a full Thanksgiving feast for their families and teachers.
Students:
- Choose recipes and build grocery lists within a set budget
- Harvest vegetables at the SOIL Outdoor Learning Lab
- Shop for ingredients, store them, and cook the meal
- Design and send invitations to their parents
The feast is a major project in Transitions, which helps students with significant support needs prepare for life after graduation. They practice:
- Independent living skills like money management, grocery shopping, and meal prep
- Home and housing skills such as caring for a home
- Vocational skills through work experiences at school and internships with local partners, including Common Grounds Coffee Shop at the Durango Public Library.
Through projects like the Thanksgiving feast, students build confidence and real-world skills they’ll use in adulthood.
More Info: Durango High School Transitions students build rea...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.