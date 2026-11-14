📢 How Durango HS Transitions students learn through a Thanksgiving feast

Every November, Durango High School special education students in the Transitions program plan and host a full Thanksgiving feast for their families and teachers.

Students:

Choose recipes and build grocery lists within a set budget

Harvest vegetables at the SOIL Outdoor Learning Lab

Shop for ingredients, store them, and cook the meal

Design and send invitations to their parents

The feast is a major project in Transitions, which helps students with significant support needs prepare for life after graduation. They practice:

Independent living skills like money management, grocery shopping, and meal prep

like money management, grocery shopping, and meal prep Home and housing skills such as caring for a home

such as caring for a home Vocational skills through work experiences at school and internships with local partners, including Common Grounds Coffee Shop at the Durango Public Library.

Through projects like the Thanksgiving feast, students build confidence and real-world skills they’ll use in adulthood.