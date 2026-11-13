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Durango
📅 Beer 101 classes with Ska Brewing in January
11 days ago
📅 Beer 101 classes with Ska Brewing in Durango
Ska Brewing is offering two fun “Beer 101” sessions where you can learn more about how your favorite brews are made.
- January 5: Learn the basic science behind making beer and the processes Ska Brewing uses to get the final product to the consumer.
- January 12: Learn about different beer styles and how recipes are developed at Ska Brewing. This session includes a free beer tasting.
You can register online by clicking the dates listed for each session on the city’s announcement page.
Great option if you’re curious about brewing or just want a casual night out with friends.
More Info: Beer 101 With Ska • Durango, CO
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