📅 Beer 101 classes with Ska Brewing in Durango

Ska Brewing is offering two fun “Beer 101” sessions where you can learn more about how your favorite brews are made.

January 5 : Learn the basic science behind making beer and the processes Ska Brewing uses to get the final product to the consumer.

: Learn the basic science behind making beer and the processes uses to get the final product to the consumer. January 12: Learn about different beer styles and how recipes are developed at Ska Brewing. This session includes a free beer tasting.

You can register online by clicking the dates listed for each session on the city’s announcement page.

Great option if you’re curious about brewing or just want a casual night out with friends.