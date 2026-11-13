Durango’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local RNs and traveling allied health pros. If you’re looking to mix mountain life with meaningful work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Healogics, LLC

Healogics, LLC Location: Durango, CO

Salary: $44.08–$55.55 per hour

Type: Full-time

Specialized wound care role in an outpatient center, focused on changing lives for patients with chronic, non-healing wounds. You’ll handle intake, discharge, case management, and may train in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and vein clinic work.

Employer: Cure Staffing, LLC

Cure Staffing, LLC Location: Durango, CO (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Pay: $2,440 per week (40 hours, 4x10 day shifts)

(40 hours, 4x10 day shifts) Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Sonographer/Ultrasound Tech travel contract with day shifts (07:30–17:30) and a 13-week duration. Great if you have 2+ years recent ultrasound experience, AHA BLS/ACLS, and live 50+ miles from Durango but want to work in the area.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedule, duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.