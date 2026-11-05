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Durango

Colorado Photography Week set for Nov. 14–22 in Durango

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmyOj_1Gp4XzK200

Colorado Photography Week will run in Durango from November 14–22 and will feature the Colorado Pro Photographer Showdown on Wednesday, November 18, at the Fort Lewis College Community Concert Hall. The event is planned to bring fun during a quiet time of year and support the local economy and Durango’s creative community. Schedule and tickets: ColoradoPhotoWeek.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Durango Chamber of Commerce

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