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Durango
Colorado Photography Week set for Nov. 14–22 in Durango
6 days ago
Colorado Photography Week will run in Durango from November 14–22 and will feature the Colorado Pro Photographer Showdown on Wednesday, November 18, at the Fort Lewis College Community Concert Hall. The event is planned to bring fun during a quiet time of year and support the local economy and Durango’s creative community. Schedule and tickets: ColoradoPhotoWeek.org
This content is adapted from materials provided by Durango Chamber of Commerce
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