🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Durango, CO

Durango’s retail scene is busy year-round, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. If you like talking with people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Roots Rx

Roots Rx Location: Durango, CO (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.50 – $16.00 per hour

Perks: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule, bonuses, commission, tips, bus or parking pass, samples

401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule, bonuses, commission, tips, bus or parking pass, samples Key requirement: Valid Colorado M.E.D Employee Badge required; retail or dispensary experience a plus.

You’ll help customers choose cannabis products safely, run the register, and keep the shop stocked and clean. Good fit if you’re friendly, know the basics about cannabis, and can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Wendy Most State Farm Agent

Location: Durango, CO 81301 (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Base + commission, about $60,000 – $90,000 per year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off

401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off Experience: 2+ years sales and customer service preferred; insurance license not required (they’ll train).

You’ll handle calls and walk-ins, review customer needs, sell insurance/financial products, and help with claims. Great if you like building relationships, hitting goals, and want uncapped commission with room to grow.

Employer: Goodwill of Colorado

Location: 1230 Escalante Drive, Durango, CO 81303 (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16.51 per hour

Application deadline: 11/9/2026

Schedule: Must be able to work either Sunday–Thursday or Tuesday–Saturday , with weekends/holidays as needed.

Must be able to work , with weekends/holidays as needed. Benefits (FT): Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO (vacation, sick, holiday, etc.), retirement plan, DailyPay option, PSLF-eligible employer.

You’ll sort and price donations, stock the sales floor, and help customers in a fast-paced retail setting. Good match if you like staying on your feet, have an eye for quality, and don’t mind physical work like lifting, bending, and using dollies/pallet jacks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.