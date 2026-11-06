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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Durango, CO
Durango’s retail scene is busy year-round, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. If you like talking with people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Budtender
- Employer: Roots Rx
- Location: Durango, CO (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.50 – $16.00 per hour
- Perks: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule, bonuses, commission, tips, bus or parking pass, samples
- Key requirement: Valid Colorado M.E.D Employee Badge required; retail or dispensary experience a plus.
You’ll help customers choose cannabis products safely, run the register, and keep the shop stocked and clean. Good fit if you’re friendly, know the basics about cannabis, and can work evenings and weekends.
Sales/Customer Service Specialist
- Employer: Wendy Most State Farm Agent
- Location: Durango, CO 81301 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base + commission, about $60,000 – $90,000 per year
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off
- Experience: 2+ years sales and customer service preferred; insurance license not required (they’ll train).
You’ll handle calls and walk-ins, review customer needs, sell insurance/financial products, and help with claims. Great if you like building relationships, hitting goals, and want uncapped commission with room to grow.
Production Associate – Durango Store
- Employer: Goodwill of Colorado
- Location: 1230 Escalante Drive, Durango, CO 81303 (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.51 per hour
- Application deadline: 11/9/2026
- Schedule: Must be able to work either Sunday–Thursday or Tuesday–Saturday, with weekends/holidays as needed.
- Benefits (FT): Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO (vacation, sick, holiday, etc.), retirement plan, DailyPay option, PSLF-eligible employer.
You’ll sort and price donations, stock the sales floor, and help customers in a fast-paced retail setting. Good match if you like staying on your feet, have an eye for quality, and don’t mind physical work like lifting, bending, and using dollies/pallet jacks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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