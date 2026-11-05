⚠️ Nov. 5 Durango schools open; key bus route changes

⚠️ Nov. 5 school & bus updates after flooding

All Durango School District schools will be open Thursday, Nov. 5, including Animas Valley Elementary School. The evacuation order around the school was lifted by La Plata County at 2:50 p.m. on Nov. 4.

If flooding, road closures, or damage make it unsafe to get to school, please put your family’s safety first and let your school know your situation when you can.

Bus changes for Thursday, Nov. 5:

JC Route – Junction Creek Road: The road past the 1200 block is down to one lane with weight limits. The JC bus cannot use this section. Families along Junction Creek Rd should drop off and pick up students at school .

The road past the is down to one lane with weight limits. The JC bus use this section. Families along Junction Creek Rd should . AV Route – Animas Valley (morning): The AV-AM bus will run and serve all riders, but no stops on US-550 north of PJ’s Market (67 Trimble Lane) . Riders from that stretch can board at PJ’s Market parking lot at 7:00 a.m.

The and serve all riders, but . Riders from that stretch can board at All other routes: Expected to run, but delays are possible due to changing road and flood conditions.

For current evacuation and road closure info, check La Plata County’s official flood information page.