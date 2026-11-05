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Durango
🚧 Clovis bridge closed today until 5 p.m. for debris work
4 days ago
🚧 Clovis bridge closed for debris removal today
The Clovis bridge area between Bacus Ave. and Delwood Ave. in Durango is closed today, Wednesday, November 4, for debris removal.
The closure is in place until 5 p.m. so city street crews and equipment can work safely and efficiently.
If you usually drive through this area, please:
- Use an alternate route
- Stay out of the closure zone so workers can do their jobs safely
Plan a few extra minutes for your trip if this is part of your normal commute.
More Info: Alert Center • Road Closure: Clovis bridge
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