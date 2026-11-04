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🔥 How to get and give help after Durango flooding
🔥 Ways to get and give help after Durango flooding
If you’ve been hit by the recent flooding or want to help, here are the key options:
Need cleanup help? Call 970-283-7325 to register with Crisis Cleanup. They may connect you with volunteers to remove debris, trees, fences, and other flood damage.
Volunteer or donate supplies: Go to the La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave., which is the current operations center.
- Bring a shovel if you want to help with sandbag operations.
- If you have a truck, you can help move sandbags where they’re needed.
- Return unused or empty sandbags to the fairgrounds — supplies are low.
- You can also drop off cleaning supplies for flood-affected residents.
American Red Cross: A limited number of volunteers are needed to load water, direct traffic, and support distribution sites. Water and some house-cleaning kits are available for residents.
Support evacuated residents: Manna is providing meals for people forced from their homes and is seeking food donations. Learn more or give at https://www.mannasoupkitchen.org/.
The City of Durango will keep sharing updates as recovery continues.
More Info: City shares information on ways to support flood r...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.