🔥 How to get and give help after Durango flooding

🔥 Ways to get and give help after Durango flooding

If you’ve been hit by the recent flooding or want to help, here are the key options:

Need cleanup help? Call 970-283-7325 to register with Crisis Cleanup . They may connect you with volunteers to remove debris, trees, fences, and other flood damage .

Volunteer or donate supplies: Go to the La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave. , which is the current operations center . Bring a shovel if you want to help with sandbag operations. If you have a truck , you can help move sandbags where they’re needed. Return unused or empty sandbags to the fairgrounds — supplies are low. You can also drop off cleaning supplies for flood-affected residents.

American Red Cross: A limited number of volunteers are needed to load water, direct traffic, and support distribution sites . Water and some house-cleaning kits are available for residents.

Support evacuated residents: Manna is providing meals for people forced from their homes and is seeking food donations. Learn more or give at https://www.mannasoupkitchen.org/.

The City of Durango will keep sharing updates as recovery continues.