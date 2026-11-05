🍽️ Several Durand Food & Hospitality Jobs With Flexible Hours

Durand’s dining scene is busy, and local spots are hiring across the board. If you like fast-paced work and friendly regulars, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Corral Riverside

Corral Riverside Location: Durand, WI

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role cooking a variety of dishes and helping with menu prep. Good fit if you have solid knife skills, can handle a busy line, and like keeping a clean, organized kitchen. Employee discount and both day and night shifts available.

Employer: Corral Riverside

Corral Riverside Location: Durand, WI

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role serving guests, answering menu questions, and using a POS system to handle bills. Great if you’ve got about 1 year of restaurant experience, like talking with people, and can stay calm and friendly when it’s busy.

Employer: Corral Riverside

Corral Riverside Location: Durand, WI

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $8.00 – $10.50 per hour

Mix drinks, chat with bar guests, and serve food on the bar side. You’ll stock the bar, watch alcohol intake, and help guests get home safely. Best for someone with 1+ years of bartending experience and strong customer service skills.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.