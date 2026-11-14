MAGNOLIA — Closing the town library left a void in Magnolia.

The century-old building that once housed books for readers of every age, alongside yellowed newspapers and historical documents, is gone — leaving residents to wonder where they can go to read a book in town.

Angels Impact, Inc. found a way to fill that gap.

Duplin County native Cynthia Swann Brinson recently spoke with Magnolia Commissioner Eric Graham about giving back to the community in a way that creates a lasting impact.

“Today, we would like to offer the town a small token of our appreciation,” Brinson said. “Our hope is this gift will provide a welcoming place where children, families and residents can sit, read, share books and discover the joy of learning — a place where someone can take a book, leave a book and perhaps find a little inspiration along the way.”

During the discussion, Brinson shared a rendering of the “Little Free Library,” a mobile book-sharing box accompanied by a bench for seating. She noted the structure is expected to arrive by Nov. 14, though a final placement location in town has not yet been determined.

“We know this small gift cannot replace a traditional library, but we hope it will serve as a reminder that even the smallest acts of service can make a meaningful difference,” Brinson said. “When we invest in our communities, we invest in our future.”