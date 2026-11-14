HARRELLS — Nine Harrells Christian Academy football players earned either first- or second-team all-Big East Independent 2A Conference accolades this season.

The first-team selections were Jeremiah Davis, Demetrius Jones, Amir Moore, Javion Peterson and Noah Tanner.

Second-team honorees included DJ Davis, Will Owens, Riley Falatovich and Lathen Cashwell.

“I’m really happy for my guys that made all-conference,” said HCA head coach Clayton Hall. “They are very deserving of this recognition because of their hard work and commitment to HCA football.”

The Crusaders shared the BEIC regular-season title with North Raleigh Christian and Trinity Christian. It marked the program’s second straight title and fifth overall in the past two decades.

HCA advanced to the NC High School Athletic Association Division II 11-man playoffs and suffered a season-ending loss to SouthLake Christian.

Hall’s team concluded a tumultuous year 5-6. The Crusaders had two teams to cancel games, one team to forfeit and dealt with season-long injuries to key starters.

“I am really proud of our guys for achieving that [conference title] goal we set at the beginning of the season,” Hall said. “The season did not end as we wanted it to and that is my fault. I did a very poor job of coaching up our kids down the stretch.

“We were beaten by teams that were better at the fundamentals than we were and that is an indictment on my coaching performance this season,” he continued. “I’m very proud of my kids for what they were able to accomplish [And] very upset with myself. I’m going to have a bitter taste in my mouth for quite some time.”