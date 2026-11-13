MOUNT OLIVE — University of Mount Olive alumni and fans who attend the school’s 75th anniversary before the Thanksgiving holidays will get their first peek at the men’s basketball team in person.

The 61st annual Pickle Classic tips off Nov. 20 inside newly-renovated Kornegay Arena. Barton College opposes Columbus State at 5 p.m. The Trojans tip off approximately 30 minutes later against Emory & Henry University.

The teams switch opponents Saturday.

Single-game tickets are $13. A Classic pre-sale tournament pass is $19. For more information, visit umotrojans.com or call 919-658-7759. There is a no refund policy.

“Fans and alumni will see a connected team that plays extremely hard,” said UMO head coach Zach Grant. “We want to be a group that competes every possession, serves one another and takes pride in the little things that impact winning.

“Ultimately, we want to see how we respond to playing against high-level competition,” he continued. “These region games give us great opportunity to challenge us early and we get an opportunity to put our identity into action.”

UMO is 13-15 in Classic outings since 2011.

League peers selected the Trojans to finish eighth among 16 teams in the Conference Carolinas men’s preseason basketball poll. UNCP is the preseason favorite, followed by Chowan University and Young Harris College.

“Preseason ranks to me mean nothing, especially in today’s climate with players leaving year by year [in the portal],” Grant said. “I have enjoyed serving the guys in our program and will continue to make that the main thing. Our players are hungry to do something special.”

Three UMO players to watch are Matt Kirby, Christian Ananaba and Dante Kiesenhofer.

A Wilson native, Kirby delivered 13.8 points and 4.5 assists per game last season. A sophomore from Raleigh, Ananaba dropped in 9.8 points and shot 54.2 percent from the floor. Kisenhofer, who hails from Holly Springs, saw limited playing time last season due to injuries.

“We have a lot of new guys on this year’s team,” Grant said. “I think fans will really enjoy our new group. Our focus is on getting better every day and staying connected no matter what adversity hits us.”

The university’s homecoming celebration begins Friday with the alumni golf tournament at Southern Wayne Country Club. All proceeds benefit the school’s scholarship foundation.

The annual UMO Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Southern Bank Auditorium.