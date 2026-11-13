WALLACE — The Wallace Police Department was recognized with two honors during this month’s town council meeting on Nov. 12.

First up, Ryan Thompson, a public safety consultant with the NC League of Municipalities, lauded the PD for its compliance with the risk review process. Thompson shared that he has had 20 years of law enforcement experience, with 12 of those years as a chief of police. “I only tell you that, so you know that I understand how important risk mitigation and continuous improvement is for a law enforcement agency,” he stated.

The risk review is a voluntary program through the League of Municipalities that assesses the police department’s compliance with best practices, legal standards, and policies, and high risk areas of law enforcement. “The... process reviews more than 45 risk categories related to policy, training, supervision, performance management, and oversight,” Thompson explained. “Its aim is to reduce liability risk, improve officer safety, and ensure consistency with industry standards.”

The risk review was a detailed process that included facility inspections, key staff interviews, vehicle inspections, record inspections, inspection of the evidence room, and ride-alongs with patrol officers.

Of the 234 law enforcement agencies in the state that are part of the League of Municipalities, only about 80 have completed the risk review, Thompson said.

“This accomplishment reflects a strong dedication to the community, best practices, and professional policing standards, and they get to do it all again in three years,” Thompson said.

He added, “If we can get every law enforcement agency in North Carolina to do this, that would be a great feat and great effort. But Wallace is a benchmark agency. So they’re achieving things that every agency across North Carolina should be achieving.”

With the risk review compliance, Wallace PD will receive a 15% deduction on its police professional liability insurance as well, Thompson pointed out.

Joseph Graziano, who works with Thompson at the League of Municipalities as part of the NC Law Enforcement Accreditation Committee, also presented the police department with its accreditation.

With the accreditation, Graziano said there is another 5% in savings. “But it’s not just about the savings; it’s about running and leading a professional police department,” he added. “It’sa lot of work, internally and externally, and saves a lot of money for the department. So it’s more than just a framed certificate. It reflects months of hard work through policy review, training, careful documentation, and professionalism that the officers established across the department.

“It’s a tangible recognition that the Wallace Police Department is operated with accountability, transparency, consistent best practices that both protect the public safety and constitutional safeguards they operate within,” he continued.

After the awards were presented, Chief Jimmy Crayton state that it had “been a long road” to get to this point, and he especially thanked Captain Weston Padgett for his work on both initiatives. “Most agencies that do this have a dedicated staff person, an accreditation manager that runs this entire process for them,” he explained. “I think Capt. Padgett was tired of having to train new accreditation managers so he just said, ‘I’ll just do it myself.’”

Crayton pointed out that neither he nor Padgett directly benefit from the awards. “The town is who benefits from this,” he asserted. “Not only does it communicate to the public, the standard that we hold ourselves to, but now we have a body that holds us to those standards too.”

Mayor Jason Wells and Councilwoman Penny Thorne commended Crayton, Padgett and the entire department for their work in completing the risk review and earning the accreditation.