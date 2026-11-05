Beulaville town manager to retire

BEULAVILLE — Town Manager Lori Williams announced her retirement during the Beulaville Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Nov. 2.

Subsequently, the board voted to advertise for her position as quickly as possible, although Williams said her last day is not until June 30.

She has worked for the town for 30 years, starting as a utility clerk, and over the years has held several other positions, including tax collector, town clerk/finance officer, interim town manager, and her latest role of town manager.

“Right now I don’t have any big plans,” she said. “I have mixed feelings about it because I had been here that many years. It’s going to be a big adjustment, but I think it’s time.”

Those interested in applying for the position can contact Town Hall for more details. The position has also been advertised on the town of Beulaville's Facebook page.

“Anyone who knows Lori knows how much she loves this town. For more than 30 years, from her early roles to serving as town manager, she has never treated it as just a job,” said Mayor Hutch Jones. “She cares about Beulaville and the people in it, and she has given this town her loyalty, her best thinking, and her whole heart. She’s been more than a town employee. She’s been a true friend to this community and to me. I’m grateful for all she’s done, and I hope she enjoys every minute of her retirement. She’s earned it.”

Rezoning hearing postponed

A public hearing was originally scheduled for the meeting, but was rescheduled to the Dec. 7 meeting. The hearing was regarding a rezoning request from CND Farms.

Public Works report

Williams gave updates about several public works projects during her monthly report to the board.

“DOT completed the paving on [Highway] 41 and Jackson [Street],” she said.

She also stated that the park renovations are still in progress, but the project should be done soon. “The lights should be put in next week, and then King Asphalt will be ready to pave the walking trail and the basketball courts."

Police Report

During the police report, Chief Karl Mobley said it was a busy month and gave an update on the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Drug Take Back.

According to Williams, there were over 300 pounds of medication turned in during that initiative.

A $12,245.22 amendment to the police department’s budget was discussed. According to Williams, it was funding from the State Bureau of Investigation Bonus Program.

“That was awarded to the police department out of the state budget that was approved. All police departments were allocated bonuses for full time and part-time active police officers, and that was in the state budget,” she explained.

Library roof to be repaired

Williams told the board that the town received an answer from the insurance company regarding the library roof’s damage. The insurance company will replace the entire roof at no cost to the town. The roof was damaged during a storm several months ago.

Other business

In other business during the November meeting, the board also discussed the CDBG-NR Reconstruction Projects for 108 West Brinson St. and 203 Robertson St. The town was awarded $163,500 to reconstruct the home on Robertson Street and $131,500 for the Brinson Street home. Holland Construction Co. and At Home Companies LLC will perform the work. The discussion was tabled.

“The board just needed some clarification on the rehabs,” Williams said.

She also shared upcoming Town Hall closures, which include Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26 -27.