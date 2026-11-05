Congressman helps keep Duplin veterans' history alive

WARSAW — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D., stopped by the Duplin County Veterans Museum last Monday, Oct. 26, to take a brief tour and to continue his part in the Veterans History Project, a nationwide project that aims to record firsthand veteran experiences and log them for future generations.

It’s an “initiative that collects, preserves, and makes accessible the firsthand recollections of U.S. military veterans,” a press release from Murphy’s office explained. “The program highlights the incredible stories of sacrifice, bravery, and heroism displayed by veterans across the country.”

Bringing the project to Duplin County first came about in August, when Murphy met with members of the VFW Post in Warsaw. At that meeting, Earl Hardy, president of the Duplin County Historical Society and the Duplin County Veterans Museum board of directors, told the congressman then that he would be happy for the museum to host some of these veteran interviews, and Murphy replied that his staff would definitely take him up on that offer.

Several month later, it worked out that the veterans museum could host the project.

“As the representative of over 76,000 veterans and a senior member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, it is my honor to help preserve the incredible stories of our cherished veterans in the Library of Congress,” Murphy stated via press release after last Monday’s event. “This event has been an incredible success across the 3rd Congressional District over the last few years. Our veterans will have their lives and stories of service archived in our nation’s capital forever. My office is among the top contributors of submissions in Congress, and I am proud to continue expanding this initiative all over Eastern North Carolina.”

Hardy said that although Murphy himself didn’t stay long at the museum, his staff members interviewed about 15 Duplin County veterans over the course of four hours, and their stories will be recorded and become part of the Library of Congress.

“His team said they were extremely satisfied and so I was happy,” Hardy told the Duplin Times. “I was there, and it seemed like there was constantly someone being interviewed.”

To learn more about the Veterans History Project, visit www.loc.gov/programs/veterans-history-project/.