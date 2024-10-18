Rose Hill Commissioners fill Boney’s seat on the board

The Rose Hill Town Board of Commissioners held their monthly meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Town Hall Conference Room on S.E. Railroad Street.

At the beginning of the meeting the board appointed Adam Quinn of Rose Hill to fill the unexpired Term of Commissioner Gary Boney until the November 2025 Election. Boney announced his resignation in the previous month’s meeting. He held a seat on the board for over 40 years and also sat in the role of Mayor for six years. Boney plans to continue in his role as fire chief. He has held that role for over 8 years and played a pivotal role in the management of the building and transition into the new fire station this year.

During the Action Agenda portion of the meeting the board discussed street resurfacing and usage of the old fire department.

Several streets in town have been resurfaced, and the board has been working with contractors on this project for several years.

“This is the fifth year of the resurfacing project, and it is the last year. We will be done after this project is complete,” stated Town Manager Angela Williams.

In order to be budget friendly the board has chosen to do the work in stages, only doing a certain amount of streets each fiscal year. At the regular meeting the board approved the bid for the FY 2024/2025 with Legion Asphalt, and because the bid came in well under the budgeted amount, the board voted to approve two additional streets to the project list, N. Elm Street (center to Ridge Street) and S. Hall Street (on Church Street and Main Street). The cost of the additional streets is $47,556 bringing the total cost of the project to $295,144.12. The original budgeted amount was $326,000. The additional funds will be put back into the fund balance. The next batch of street repaving projects should begin on Nov. 1, according to Legion Asphalt representatives.

Since the completion of the new fire station, the board has been in discussion about what to do with the old fire station. In previous meetings there have been several ideas proposed such as moving the police station there, an idea given by Town Manager Angela Smith. Mayor Davie Buckner mentioned that he has heard suggestions to make it an event venue. The main thing the town is concerned about when making a decision is the fact that the building needs a lot of work, as pointed out by Fire Chief Boney. At the end of the August meeting the board had decided to table the discussion to give them time to get feedback from the community and department heads.

In this month’s meeting the board revisited the topic and decided to have the Police Chief Michael Tyndall construct a plan on how he could use the fire station for his department.

“The board is leaning towards using it as the police department because it would be by the police department and municipal building. For liability reasons they believe this is best. There is no parking, so they would have nowhere to park for events. Plus, it needs a good bit of work, so we are just trying to see how much it would cost us to use that building as a town building,” Williams explained in this month’s meeting.

An amendment for $18,000 was approved for the Stream Flow Assistance Program (StRAP) which was received from the NC Department of Agriculture Division of Soil and Water Conservation for the catch basin at S. Charity and Elm Street.

During the town manager’s report, Williams noted the public hearing on Oct. 15 to discuss the CDBG-NR grant project. This Neighborhood Revitalization grant is used by municipalities to help rebuild or rehab the homes of residents that are considered to be low to mid-income. The purpose is to aid in the elimination and prevention of slums and blight.

Williams gave updates about water/sewer towards the end of her report. She announced that the Golden Leaf Project field study on Walnut Street and Charity Road has been completed, and contractors Stroud Engineering are currently working on the construction plans.

“I expect to have the preliminary plans in about two weeks. Also the lead line inventory is complete and submitted. That was a four-month long process. There were no lead service lines found but did have one galvanized line that will be replaced,” Williams said.