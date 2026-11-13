The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is hosting a free Waterfowl Walk on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 3:30–4:30 p.m. at West Branch Forest Preserve. Meet in the main parking lot off Army Trail Road for a guided bird walk during fall migration; no registration is needed. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and a spotting scope if they have them, but scopes are not required.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Forest Preserve District of DuPage County