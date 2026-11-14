🚧 $322M plan to upgrade DuPage roads, trails, and safety

DuPage County has released its 2027–2031 Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), outlining more than $322 million in federal and County spending to fix and improve local transportation.

About 50% of the money will go to maintenance, quality assurance, and safety on existing roads. Nearly $20 million is set aside for drainage projects to reduce flooding along County highways. The plan also funds new sidewalks, multiuse paths, and trails to improve walking and biking.

Major projects include:

Fabyan Parkway reconstruction and widening in West Chicago (west of IL 38/Roosevelt Road )

reconstruction and widening in (west of ) Lemont Road intersection work from 83rd St to 87th St

intersection work from Naperville Road improvements between Ridgeland Ave and I-88

improvements between York Road reconstruction from Devon Ave to north of IL 19/Irving Park Rd

reconstruction from Bloomingdale Road bridge over CN Railroad reconstruction

over reconstruction Intersection upgrades at Finley–Belmont Rd and US 34/Ogden Ave

IL 38/Roosevelt Rd & Naperville Rd intersection improvements

intersection improvements Charles Road reconstruction (Gary Ave to Bloomingdale Rd)

You can see the full project list at dupagecounty.gov under the Transportation – Annual Highway Program page.