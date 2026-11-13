🚨 New sextortion safety videos for DuPage teens, parents, and schools

DuPage County has launched a new countywide campaign to fight online financial sextortion targeting kids and teens.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, DuPage Regional Office of Education, local school districts, and the Aurora and Carol Stream Police Departments have released two short educational videos:

For students: How to spot online grooming, red flags on social media and gaming, and what to do right away (block, document, report).

How to spot online grooming, red flags on social media and gaming, and what to do right away (block, document, report). For parents & educators: Warning signs to watch for, how to keep open conversations with kids, and how to report to law enforcement and federal resources (NCMEC/FBI).

The message to youth: you are not alone, you are not in trouble, and help is available immediately.

You can watch and share the videos here: