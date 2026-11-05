DuPage Officials Attend ‘Inspired to Hire’ Event

DuPage County elected officials and staff joined community members at the annual Parents Alliance Employees Project “Inspired to Hire” event on Wednesday to honor businesses that provide jobs to people with disabilities and celebrate those employees’ success at work. Attendees included DuPage County Board Members Greg Schwarze and Saba Haider, DuPage Circuit Clerk of the Court Candice Adams, and Choose DuPage President Greg Bedalov along with other Choose DuPage board members, recognizing the group’s partnership with DuPage County, local school districts, and businesses to offer job training and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

This content is adapted from materials provided by DuPage County Board