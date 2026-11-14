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Dunwoody
🛒 Dunwoody Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Dunwoody has a nice mix of front-desk and customer support roles right now, from pet care to fitness to online chat support. If you like helping people (and sometimes pets), these are worth a look.
Lead Customer Service Representative (Career Opportunities)
- Employer: Destination Pet, LLC (Atlanta Pet Resort Dunwoody)
- Location: Dunwoody, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starts at $15.75/hour DOE + tips
- Perks: Full-time health benefits, 401(k), discounted pet insurance, DailyPay access
This is a lead front-desk role at a busy pet resort—perfect if you love animals and enjoy being the go-to person. You’ll handle check-ins, phones, payments, and help train other CSRs while keeping pets and their humans happy.
Front Desk Associate
- Employer: Onelife Fitness
- Location: Dunwoody, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Perks: Free gym membership + guest privileges, discounts on training/spa/apparel, referral bonus; full-time roles offer medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO
Great fit if you’re friendly and love the gym scene. You’ll greet members, check people in, answer questions, and keep the lobby tidy, with room to grow into roles like Personal Trainer or Membership Manager.
Chat Support Representative
- Employer: VXI Global Solutions
- Location: Morrow, GA (Onsite) – commutable from Dunwoody
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Earn up to $41,600/year
- Perks: Competitive pay with overtime, performance incentives, paid training, growth opportunities
Non-phone customer service and sales role where you help customers via live chat only. Good option if you type well, like problem-solving, and want a clear path to grow in customer support and sales.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same company or nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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