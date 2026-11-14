Dunwoody has a nice mix of front-desk and customer support roles right now, from pet care to fitness to online chat support. If you like helping people (and sometimes pets), these are worth a look.

Employer: Destination Pet, LLC (Atlanta Pet Resort Dunwoody)

Destination Pet, LLC (Atlanta Pet Resort Dunwoody) Location: Dunwoody, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $15.75/hour DOE + tips

Perks: Full-time health benefits, 401(k), discounted pet insurance, DailyPay access

This is a lead front-desk role at a busy pet resort—perfect if you love animals and enjoy being the go-to person. You’ll handle check-ins, phones, payments, and help train other CSRs while keeping pets and their humans happy.

Employer: Onelife Fitness

Onelife Fitness Location: Dunwoody, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Free gym membership + guest privileges, discounts on training/spa/apparel, referral bonus; full-time roles offer medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO

Great fit if you’re friendly and love the gym scene. You’ll greet members, check people in, answer questions, and keep the lobby tidy, with room to grow into roles like Personal Trainer or Membership Manager.

Employer: VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions Location: Morrow, GA (Onsite) – commutable from Dunwoody

– commutable from Dunwoody Type: Full-time

Pay: Earn up to $41,600/year

Perks: Competitive pay with overtime, performance incentives, paid training, growth opportunities

Non-phone customer service and sales role where you help customers via live chat only. Good option if you type well, like problem-solving, and want a clear path to grow in customer support and sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same company or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.