Dunwoody’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to home health and specialty care. Here are several solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: Visionworks of America / GA Doctors of Optometry

Visionworks of America / Location: Dunwoody, GA

Type: Full-Time/Part-Time (flexible)

Full-Time/Part-Time (flexible) Pay: $64.90–$84.13 per hour

Doctor-owned, patient-focused eye care practice with no on-call or after-hours work. You’ll use advanced diagnostic tech, have support staff for workups and contact lens fittings, and get strong benefits including 401(k) with match, medical, dental, and CE stipend.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

Location: Dunwoody, GA

Type: Full-Time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $40,000–$52,300 per year

Office-based role coordinating home health visits, schedules, and communication between patients, field staff, and physicians. Good fit if you have 1+ year of home health experience, like organizing details, and want solid benefits through Humana (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more).

Employer: The Emily Program

Location: 41 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody, GA 30346

Type: Full-Time (36 hours/week) , in-person

, in-person Shift: Day shift, 7:00 am–7:30 pm , every other weekend

, every other weekend Pay: LPN: $30–$35/hour; RN: $39–$42/hour

Work on an interdisciplinary team in a higher level of care setting for eating disorders, providing holistic nursing care, med management, and care coordination. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.