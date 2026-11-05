Kids clay art workshop at Dunwoody Nature Center

Children can join a hands-on clay workshop at the Dunwoody Nature Center on Sunday, November 8 from 10 a.m. to noon to make their own caterpillar and butterfly ornaments from stoneware clay with help from a pottery expert. Each $45 participant will shape and decorate their art, which will be kiln-fired and ready to take home in about two weeks.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Dunwoody Parks & Recreation