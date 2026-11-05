🔧 Dunwoody, GA Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Dunwoody has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from apartment maintenance to hospital equipment and hotel rooms. If you like fixing things and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: STERIS

STERIS Location: Dunwoody, GA / East of Atlanta hospitals (remote field role)

(remote field role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 + bonus eligible

You’ll travel daily in a company vehicle to hospitals, troubleshooting and repairing medical equipment used in surgeries. Great fit if you have HVAC, mechanical, electrical, automotive, or similar repair experience and want strong benefits, paid time off, 401(k) match, tools, uniforms, and tuition help.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Dunwoody, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep guest rooms clean, stocked, and welcoming by making beds, vacuuming, dusting, and refreshing amenities. This role offers flexible scheduling, PTO, paid holidays, full healthcare, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel/food discounts, plus clear paths to move up into supervisor or management roles.

Employer: STYL Residential (Drift Dunwoody)

Location: Dunwoody, GA 30338

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $26.00 – $29.00 per hour

Lead day-to-day apartment and grounds maintenance, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, pool, appliances, and unit turns. This is a hands-on lead role with on-call rotation, and comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and career growth in a fast-growing residential portfolio.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers room to grow and learn new skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.