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🔧 Dunwoody, GA Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Dunwoody has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from apartment maintenance to hospital equipment and hotel rooms. If you like fixing things and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Equipment Service Technician
- Employer: STERIS
- Location: Dunwoody, GA / East of Atlanta hospitals (remote field role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 + bonus eligible
You’ll travel daily in a company vehicle to hospitals, troubleshooting and repairing medical equipment used in surgeries. Great fit if you have HVAC, mechanical, electrical, automotive, or similar repair experience and want strong benefits, paid time off, 401(k) match, tools, uniforms, and tuition help.
Housekeeping Room Attendant
- Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group
- Location: Dunwoody, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep guest rooms clean, stocked, and welcoming by making beds, vacuuming, dusting, and refreshing amenities. This role offers flexible scheduling, PTO, paid holidays, full healthcare, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel/food discounts, plus clear paths to move up into supervisor or management roles.
Lead Service Technician
- Employer: STYL Residential (Drift Dunwoody)
- Location: Dunwoody, GA 30338
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $26.00 – $29.00 per hour
Lead day-to-day apartment and grounds maintenance, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, pool, appliances, and unit turns. This is a hands-on lead role with on-call rotation, and comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and career growth in a fast-growing residential portfolio.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers room to grow and learn new skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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