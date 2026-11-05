undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Dunn, NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Dunn’s healthcare scene is busy, and local hospitals and clinics are hiring across different skill levels. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, there are solid options here with room to grow.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Circle Care Services
- Location: Dunn, NC (home-based and day-care cases)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$30 per hour
Work one-on-one with children on the autism spectrum in home, school, or clinic settings, following ABA plans from a BCBA. Good fit if you have an active RBT certification, like flexible afternoon schedules, and want strong supervision and clear onboarding.
Certified Pharmacy Technician – Full Time, Variable Shifts
- Employer: Cape Fear Valley Health – Betsy Johnson Hospital
- Location: Dunn, NC
- Department: Pharmacy
- Type: Full-time, variable shifts
- Pay: Not listed
Help prepare and distribute medications, manage inventory, and support crash carts and automated dispensing cabinets across the hospital. You’ll need a high school diploma, pharmacy tech certification/registration with NC Board of Pharmacy, and comfort working different shifts.
MRI Technologist – Full-Time Days
- Employer: Cape Fear Valley Health – Betsy Johnson Hospital
- Location: Dunn, NC
- Department: MRI (Allied Health)
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay: Not listed
Perform routine MRI procedures, prep and screen patients for MRI safety, and work with all age groups from newborns to seniors. Requires ARRT registration or MRI AAS, with MRI registry through ARRT expected within one year of hire.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.