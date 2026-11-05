🏥 Dunn, NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Dunn’s healthcare scene is busy, and local hospitals and clinics are hiring across different skill levels. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, there are solid options here with room to grow.

Employer: Circle Care Services

Circle Care Services Location: Dunn, NC (home-based and day-care cases)

(home-based and day-care cases) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30 per hour

Work one-on-one with children on the autism spectrum in home, school, or clinic settings, following ABA plans from a BCBA. Good fit if you have an active RBT certification, like flexible afternoon schedules, and want strong supervision and clear onboarding.

Employer: Cape Fear Valley Health – Betsy Johnson Hospital

Location: Dunn, NC

Department: Pharmacy

Pharmacy Type: Full-time, variable shifts

Pay: Not listed

Help prepare and distribute medications, manage inventory, and support crash carts and automated dispensing cabinets across the hospital. You’ll need a high school diploma, pharmacy tech certification/registration with NC Board of Pharmacy, and comfort working different shifts.

Employer: Cape Fear Valley Health – Betsy Johnson Hospital

Location: Dunn, NC

Department: MRI (Allied Health)

MRI (Allied Health) Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Not listed

Perform routine MRI procedures, prep and screen patients for MRI safety, and work with all age groups from newborns to seniors. Requires ARRT registration or MRI AAS, with MRI registry through ARRT expected within one year of hire.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.