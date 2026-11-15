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🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Dunkirk, NY at TCC Health
Dunkirk’s healthcare scene is busy right now, and The Chautauqua Center (TCC Health) is hiring for several key roles. Good fit if you like team-based care and serving the local community.
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant
- Employer: TCC Health
- Location: Dunkirk, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide primary care in a community health setting, working closely with physicians and a full care team. Role comes with loan-forgiveness eligibility (PSLF/NHSC), weekends off, 4 weeks PTO, health/dental/vision support, 403(b) with match, and strong onboarding.
Clinical Psychologist
- Employer: TCC Health
- Location: Dunkirk, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
See patients for assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of mental health conditions, plus some case management and admin work. You’ll join a multidisciplinary team, with flexible schedules, manageable caseloads, PSLF/NHSC eligibility, 4 weeks PTO, and CEU support.
Ophthalmologist
- Employer: TCC Health
- Location: Dunkirk, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-scope ophthalmology: exams, diagnosis, medical and surgical eye care, and patient education in a community health setting. You’ll collaborate with other providers and help expand access to specialty eye care in the region.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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