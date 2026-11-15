Dunkirk’s healthcare scene is busy right now, and The Chautauqua Center (TCC Health) is hiring for several key roles. Good fit if you like team-based care and serving the local community.

Employer: TCC Health

TCC Health Location: Dunkirk, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide primary care in a community health setting, working closely with physicians and a full care team. Role comes with loan-forgiveness eligibility (PSLF/NHSC), weekends off, 4 weeks PTO, health/dental/vision support, 403(b) with match, and strong onboarding.

Employer: TCC Health

TCC Health Location: Dunkirk, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

See patients for assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of mental health conditions, plus some case management and admin work. You’ll join a multidisciplinary team, with flexible schedules, manageable caseloads, PSLF/NHSC eligibility, 4 weeks PTO, and CEU support.

Employer: TCC Health

TCC Health Location: Dunkirk, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-scope ophthalmology: exams, diagnosis, medical and surgical eye care, and patient education in a community health setting. You’ll collaborate with other providers and help expand access to specialty eye care in the region.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.