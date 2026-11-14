Dunkirk’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with The Chautauqua Center (TCC Health) adding several key roles. Good options here if you want team-based care, steady hours, and loan repayment support.

Employer: TCC Health

TCC Health Location: Dunkirk, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with infants through teens, doing exams, diagnosing and treating common pediatric issues, and guiding families on growth, nutrition, and vaccines. Role is ideal if you’re a licensed Pediatric NP in NY who wants manageable caseloads, student loan repayment options, and strong team support.

Employer: TCC Health

TCC Health Location: Dunkirk, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient psychiatry with children and adults in an integrated primary care setting. You’ll do evals, med management, and may supervise NPs or students. This site qualifies for PSLF and NHSC loan repayment, offers flexible schedules (weekends off), 403(b) with match, health/dental/vision help, PTO, and CEU support.

Employer: TCC Health

TCC Health Location: Dunkirk, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based pediatrics with a focus on preventive care, immunizations, and family education. You’ll work with a multidisciplinary team and enjoy manageable caseloads, work–life balance, and student loan repayment options. Must be licensed in NY and Board Certified.

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