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🏥 Dunedin FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Patient-Facing Roles
Dunedin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of patient-facing roles that mix admin skills and caring hearts. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Insurance Coordinator – Oral Surgery
- Employer: Florida Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Work with a fun, team-focused oral surgery group handling insurance verification, claims, and patient payments. Monday–Friday daytime hours, with health benefits (30+ hrs), 401(k) with up to 4% match, bonuses, and staff appreciation perks.
Dental Front Office Coordinator
- Employer: Gulf Shore Dentistry
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- Type: Full-time (30–34 hrs/week)
- Salary: $22–$30/hour, based on experience
Lead the front desk for a fee-for-service dental office, managing scheduling, insurance claims, and payment talks. Monday–Thursday schedule with 401(k), PTO, dental coverage for you and your family, paid training, and free parking.
Director of Patient Experience (DPE)
- Employer: Aviata Health Group – Aviata at Lakeside Oaks
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee resident and family experience in a care center, doing daily rounds, supporting new admissions, and driving a hospitality-focused culture. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in healthcare or hospitality and love building relationships and solving problems.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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