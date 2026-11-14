Dunedin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of patient-facing roles that mix admin skills and caring hearts. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Florida Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Florida Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Location: Dunedin, FL

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Work with a fun, team-focused oral surgery group handling insurance verification, claims, and patient payments. Monday–Friday daytime hours, with health benefits (30+ hrs), 401(k) with up to 4% match, bonuses, and staff appreciation perks.

Employer: Gulf Shore Dentistry

Gulf Shore Dentistry Location: Dunedin, FL

Type: Full-time (30–34 hrs/week)

Salary: $22–$30/hour, based on experience

Lead the front desk for a fee-for-service dental office, managing scheduling, insurance claims, and payment talks. Monday–Thursday schedule with 401(k), PTO, dental coverage for you and your family, paid training, and free parking.

Employer: Aviata Health Group – Aviata at Lakeside Oaks

Location: Dunedin, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee resident and family experience in a care center, doing daily rounds, supporting new admissions, and driving a hospitality-focused culture. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in healthcare or hospitality and love building relationships and solving problems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.