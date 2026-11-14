🚧 Dunedin Marina bulkhead work nearing key milestones

Restoration at Dunedin Marina is moving forward.

Most work on the East Bulkhead is expected to wrap up by December 4 , in time for the Holiday Boat Parade .

is expected to wrap up by , in time for the . Paving work around the area is anticipated to be finished by Christmas .

around the area is anticipated to be finished by . Construction on the North Bulkhead is now scheduled seven days a week to keep things on track.

The Marina Fishing Pier deck and railing were demolished this summer. Crews will remove the old pilings and build a new pier once a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is approved. That permit is currently under review by the National Marine Fisheries Service, and the City has asked U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s office to help speed things up.

City staff will give the City Commission monthly updates. For more details and future progress reports, visit Engage Dunedin or the City’s Hot Topics webpage.