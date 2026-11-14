📅 Dunedin Wines the Blues returns this fall with a full day of music, wine, and downtown fun.

Join the festival on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00–10:00 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 420 Main St, Dunedin 34698.

The 2026 music lineup:

2:00 p.m. – Will Johns Band

4:00 p.m. – Ben Prestage

6:00 p.m. – Papa J & Mo Soul

8:00 p.m. – Joe Marcinek Band featuring Berry Oakley Jr.

VIP tickets include front row access, a private bar near the stage, VIP Lounge access at The Wild Iris Cafe, complimentary food and drinks, a private bathroom, and a live performance between main stage sets.

VIP guests can also upgrade to “Wines the Blues: First Sip” on November 4, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 p.m., with a private performance by Will Johns, plus food and drink samples.

For tickets and event updates, visit DunedinWinesTheBlues.com.