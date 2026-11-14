Dundalk’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from animal care to behavior support. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s likely a fit close to home.

Employer: Dundalk Animal Hospital

Dundalk Animal Hospital Location: Dundalk, MD (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other / Veterinary clinician

Other / Veterinary clinician Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 per year

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role with surgery, dentistry, and critical care for companion animals. You’ll use a wide range of clinical skills and get solid benefits like 401(k), PTO, retirement plan, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Location: Dundalk, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you like direct patient contact—rooming patients, taking vitals, doing phlebotomy and EKGs, and working in the EMR. You’ll be part of a care team focused on patient-centered, safe, and compassionate care.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Dundalk, MD (home, school, and community settings)

(home, school, and community settings) Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)

(part-time options also mentioned) Salary: Not listed (they offer a compensation estimator on their site)

Not listed (they offer a on their site) Why it’s worth a look: Ideal for BCBAs and BCaBAs who want flexible scheduling, strong clinical support, and work focused on families impacted by autism. Includes medical/dental/vision (for full-time), PTO, holidays, quarterly bonus, 401(k) match, and free CEUs.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.