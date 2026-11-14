Dundalk’s retail scene is busy, and Walmart is hiring supervisors right now. If you like leading a team and staying active on your feet, these could be a solid step up.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Dundalk, MD (Walmart Supercenter #2435, 2399 North Point Blvd)

Salary: $19 – $35/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time

Lead the fresh foods area, keep meat and produce stocked, rotated, and safe, and help your team keep displays looking sharp all day. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Dundalk, MD (Walmart Supercenter #2435, 2399 North Point Blvd)

Salary: $22 – $35/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time

Run the front of the store: support cashiers, handle returns and refunds, and make sure customers are greeted, helped, and checked out smoothly. Includes Walmart’s full benefits, from medical and dental to PTO and the Live Better U education program.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.