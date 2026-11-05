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🚌 Dundalk, MD Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
Dundalk’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you’ve got driving or wrench-turning skills, there are several solid options right now.
Automotive Mechanics – NTB / Mavis Tires & Brakes
- Employer: Mavis Tire
- Location: Rosedale / Dundalk, MD area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a state-of-the-art service and tire center doing brakes, shocks, inspections, oil changes, and more. Comes with weekly pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and on-the-job training. Open interviews 7 days a week—you can just walk in during store hours.
B-Level Automotive Technician (or Higher)
- Employer: Tito Auto Care
- Location: Dundalk, MD
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $20.00 – $50.00 per hour
Busy independent shop looking for a skilled tech who can handle diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on everything from hybrids to trucks. You’ll use advanced diagnostic tools, do alignments and ADAS calibrations, and get paid time off, employee discounts, and professional development help. Great fit if you’re experienced, dependable, and want a drama-free, team-focused shop.
Regional Truck Driver – Class A
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Dundalk, MD
- Type: Full-time, regional
- Pay: Average $102,000 per year (about $1,962/week, $0.74–$0.76 CPM, plus bonuses)
Regional dedicated route with weekly home time and steady freight for a single customer. Includes PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, safety bonuses, and extra pay for detention, drops, holidays, and training. Requires Class A and at least 3 months of trucking experience.
If something here looks close to what you want, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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