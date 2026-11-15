📅 Old-School RPG Night for Teens & Adults

Love tabletop role‑playing games or want to try them for the first time?

Join Game On! Special Edition on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM at 201 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX 75116.

This session is for adults and teens ages 12 and up. It’s beginner‑friendly, so you don’t need any experience to jump into some old‑school RPG adventures.

Just come by at the start time and get ready to play.