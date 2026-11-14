📅 Learn chess with a National Master at the library

Chess Club featuring National Master Austen Green

When: Monday, November 16, 2026

Chess lesson: 6:00 – 6:30 PM

Simultaneous exhibition: 6:30 – 7:30 PM

Where: Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX 75116

All ages and skill levels are welcome at this Chess Club night. November’s guest is National Master Austen Green (USCF rating 2207), winner of the Texas Amateur Championship (2005) and Texas State Championship (2021).

The evening starts with a 20–30 minute lesson geared to beginners who know the rules but want to learn strategy. After that, Austen will play a simultaneous exhibition, taking on multiple players at once.

Just show up at the library ready to play and learn.