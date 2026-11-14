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📅 Chess lesson & exhibition with National Master, Nov. 16
📅 Learn chess with a National Master at the library
Chess Club featuring National Master Austen Green
When: Monday, November 16, 2026
- Chess lesson: 6:00 – 6:30 PM
- Simultaneous exhibition: 6:30 – 7:30 PM
Where: Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX 75116
All ages and skill levels are welcome at this Chess Club night. November’s guest is National Master Austen Green (USCF rating 2207), winner of the Texas Amateur Championship (2005) and Texas State Championship (2021).
The evening starts with a 20–30 minute lesson geared to beginners who know the rules but want to learn strategy. After that, Austen will play a simultaneous exhibition, taking on multiple players at once.
Just show up at the library ready to play and learn.
More Info: Calendar • Chess Club featuring National Master Au...
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