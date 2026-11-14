Duncanville neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from furniture to reading material. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: Wooden TV stand with shelves + clean spring twin mattress

Condition: TV stand is described as sturdy; mattress is clean

Location: Merribrook Park, Duncanville, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This free deal includes a solid wood TV stand with multiple shelves for storage, plus a twin-size spring mattress. Good for a small living room, kids’ room, or guest space if you need basic furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Old magazines + Dallas Morning News puzzle books

Types mentioned: Texas Monthly, Smithsonian, Southern Living, Birds & Bloom, and more

Location: Duncanville Estates, Duncanville, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Lots of magazines and puzzle books are being given away. The neighbor will leave them in the driveway for pickup and plans to put some out on Friday and Saturday this week. Great for casual reading, crafts, or anyone who loves puzzles.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sharp Carousel microwave

Condition: In good condition, but needs a door lock

Location: Woodhaven, Duncanville, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This microwave is free to anyone who can fix or replace the door lock. Could be useful if you’re handy with small appliance repairs or need parts.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Duncanville tend to go fast, so if something here interests you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.