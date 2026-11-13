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Duncanville
📢 Free legal aid info session at Duncanville Library
3 days ago
📢 Free legal help info session at Duncanville Library
Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas will be at the Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX 75116 on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 2:00 PM.
You can:
- Talk one-on-one with a Legal Aid representative
- Learn about free legal advice options
- Find out about free civil legal services for eligible low-income families across North and West Texas
If you or someone you know may need legal help but can’t afford a lawyer, this is a good chance to learn what support is available and how to qualify.
More Info: Calendar • Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas
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