Duncan’s got a nice mix of driving work right now, from CDL routes to flexible food delivery. Good options whether you want steady first shift or part‑time side money.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a roll‑off truck, haul containers, and handle daily inspections and logs. This is a physical CDL Class A role with regular lifting and outdoor work, ideal if you like staying active and don’t mind weekends or varied hours.

Employer: AFL

AFL Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 4:45am–3:15pm)

Salary: Not listed

Local CDL driving with no long‑haul nights, plus warehouse and inventory work to keep the day varied. AFL highlights strong benefits (401k match, medical, tuition help) and clear paths to grow inside a large, stable company.

(Duplicate AFL listing on Indeed points to the same role, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Not listed (local restaurant/food delivery)

Not listed (local restaurant/food delivery) Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Part-time / 20–30 hrs per week

Pay: $10–$18 per hour + mileage reimbursement

Great if you want flexible, in‑person work using your own car. You’ll deliver food, follow customer instructions, and provide friendly service—no CDL needed, just a valid license, insurance, and a clean driving record.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.