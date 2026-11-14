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🚌 Multiple Duncan, SC driving jobs hiring now across shifts
Duncan’s got a nice mix of driving work right now, from CDL routes to flexible food delivery. Good options whether you want steady first shift or part‑time side money.
Roll Off (Push out) CDL A Driver – Pratt Industries
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Duncan, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a roll‑off truck, haul containers, and handle daily inspections and logs. This is a physical CDL Class A role with regular lifting and outdoor work, ideal if you like staying active and don’t mind weekends or varied hours.
Local Truck Driver | 1st Shift – AFL
- Employer: AFL
- Location: Duncan, SC
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 4:45am–3:15pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Local CDL driving with no long‑haul nights, plus warehouse and inventory work to keep the day varied. AFL highlights strong benefits (401k match, medical, tuition help) and clear paths to grow inside a large, stable company.
(Duplicate AFL listing on Indeed points to the same role, so it’s listed once here.)
Delivery Driver – Food Orders
- Employer: Not listed (local restaurant/food delivery)
- Location: Duncan, SC
- Type: Part-time / 20–30 hrs per week
- Pay: $10–$18 per hour + mileage reimbursement
Great if you want flexible, in‑person work using your own car. You’ll deliver food, follow customer instructions, and provide friendly service—no CDL needed, just a valid license, insurance, and a clean driving record.
If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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