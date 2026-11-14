Duncan’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or leading big supply chain teams. Here are a few strong roles hiring in Duncan, SC.

Employer: FabLogix

FabLogix Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General helper role supporting fabrication, shipping, and receiving. You’ll count, organize, move materials, load/unload trucks, and run forklifts once trained. Good fit if you like physical work, staying busy, and want benefits plus 401(k) match and PTO in a growing shop.

Employer: Colas USA

Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $165,000/year (based on experience)

Senior role leading regional sourcing and purchasing for a major infrastructure company. You’ll manage a procurement team, negotiate large contracts, analyze spend, and build supplier strategies across the East Coast. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years strategic sourcing in a large manufacturing environment and want a high-impact, well-paid leadership spot.

Employer: AFL

Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead materials, inventory, logistics, and warehouse operations across two manufacturing sites for a global fiber optics manufacturer. You’ll run material planning, inventory accuracy, cycle counts, shipping/receiving, and team leadership, all 100% on-site. Great for someone with 5+ years in materials/warehouse plus 5+ years managing teams who wants ownership and growth in a large, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.