Duncan’s plants are busy right now, and several shops are adding people on both day and night shifts. If you’ve got production, quality, or tooling experience, this is a good moment to move up.

Employer: Magna International

Magna International Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Category: Production leadership / automotive

Lead a high-volume assembly team on the production floor about 95% of the time. You’ll coach operators, manage training and overtime, drive safety and 5S, and hit daily production and quality targets.

Employer: Magna International

Magna International Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Category: Tooling / maintenance

Hands-on role repairing and servicing plastic injection molds, fabricating parts, and keeping tools ready for production. Good fit if you’re comfortable with mills, lathes, welders, overhead cranes, and working around heavy equipment.

Employer: Kelso Industries

Location: Duncan, SC – on-site fabrication shop

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Category: QA/QC in pipe fabrication

Inspect pipe spools and welds against drawings and codes, track material heat numbers, and coordinate NDT testing. Great for someone with fabrication QA/QC experience who likes detailed documentation and code compliance work.

Employer: AFL

Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time, 2-2-3 day shift (7 AM – 7 PM)

Category: Process / manufacturing engineering support

Support and improve fiber-optic production lines: set up processes, troubleshoot quality issues, maintain tooling, and help launch new products. Good match if you have an associate degree (or strong experience) and like hands-on problem solving.

Employer: AFL

Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time

Category: Incoming quality / inspection

Inspect incoming raw materials to company specs, run tests, log data in Oracle and other systems, and flag quality issues. Ideal for detail-focused folks with at least a year in quality or inspection work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.