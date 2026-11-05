🚚 Duncan, SC Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Duncan’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around automotive and sourcing work. If you like fast-paced, hands-on roles, there are some solid options open.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Contract

Pay: $35.00 – $40.00/hr (non-exempt, overtime eligible)

Work as the key link between the Duncan site and regional commodity teams. This role is great if you have purchasing and manufacturing experience and enjoy supplier problem-solving, cost reduction projects, and working in ERP systems like SAP or Oracle.

Employer: Magna International – Mechatronics, Mirrors & Lighting

Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time, Regular/Permanent

Oversee the material delivery system for an automotive plant, keeping materials flowing to production all night. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, can lift up to 35 lbs, like working with machines and forklifts, and prefer a steady 3rd-shift schedule.

Employer: Magna International – Mechatronics, Mirrors & Lighting

Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time, Regular/Permanent

Lead the purchasing team handling key commodities like injection molding and tooling. This is a good step if you have several years of purchasing plus management experience and want to own supplier performance, cost savings, and long-term sourcing strategy.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Duncan’s supply chain and logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.