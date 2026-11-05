📣 Several Sales & Marketing Jobs Hiring Now in Duncan, SC

Duncan’s job market is busy right now, especially for people who like talking to customers and closing deals. If you’re into sales, fitness, or B2B relationships, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Anytime Fitness Asia (franchised studio)

Anytime Fitness Asia (franchised studio) Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Perks: 401(k), 401(k) match, bonuses, employee discounts, training & development, wellness resources, advancement opportunities

Help people hit their fitness goals while you grow your sales skills. You’ll sell memberships and training, follow up with leads, manage some social media, and help keep the club running smoothly—great fit if you’re outgoing, tech-savvy, and love the gym vibe.

Employer: Baleo Fitness, Inc (Anytime Fitness franchised studio)

(Anytime Fitness franchised studio) Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Part-time

Perks: 401(k), 401(k) match, bonuses, employee discounts, training & development, wellness resources, advancement opportunities

Same core role as the full-time version—selling memberships and training, supporting members, and helping with daily club tasks—but with part-time hours. Good option if you want evening work or a side job in a positive, health-focused setting.

Employer: DuraServ

Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Uncapped commission potential (performance-based)

(performance-based) Perks: Full benefits, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, vehicle allowance, performance incentives

Build your own territory selling industrial dock and door solutions to warehouses and distribution centers. This is a true hunter role with lots of cold calling, site visits, and relationship-building—ideal if you like autonomy, B2B sales, and being paid directly for your results.

Employer: Sealed Air

Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Not stated (supports technical sales)

This role blends technical know-how with customer-facing work. You’ll support sales reps and customers, visit sites, and help solve technical product issues so clients get the most from Sealed Air’s packaging solutions.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good sales roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.