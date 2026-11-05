🏭 Duncan, SC Manufacturing: Multiple Lead & Quality Roles Open

Manufacturing in Duncan, SC is busy right now, with several plants growing and adding skilled people to keep quality and production on track.

Below are a few strong openings if you like hands-on work, problem solving, and leading teams on the floor.

Employer: Magna International (Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors & Lighting)

Magna International (Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors & Lighting) Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time, regular/permanent

Salary: Not listed

Work with high-end measurement tools (CMM, Romer/Faro arms, blue light scanners) to keep automotive parts precise and on spec. Good fit if you’re strong in GD&T, CMM programming (5+ years), and calibration and want a role that supports launches, quality, and problem-solving across the plant.

Employer: AFL

Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead supplier and internal quality for a major fiber optic manufacturer. You’ll run supplier audits, drive corrective actions, use Six Sigma/DMAIC, and help cut defects in production. Great for someone with 5+ years in manufacturing quality/process and experience with ISO 9001 and data-driven improvement.

Employer: AFL

Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time, night shift (3-2-2 schedule)

Salary: Not listed (8% night shift premium)

Hands-on lead role where you’re qualified to run all lines in your area, support operators, handle changeovers, and keep production flowing safely. Good match if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience, like coaching others, and don’t mind a night shift with a pay premium.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Duncan, SC, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise production crews, manage schedules, and keep materials, safety, and housekeeping on point in a busy plant. Standout perks include paid holidays from day one, insurance within one month, 401(k) with match after 3 months, and full tuition reimbursement plus paid parenting leave after 12 months.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.