🏗️ Multiple Engineering Roles Hiring Now in Duncan, SC

Duncan’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially around fiber optics and robotics. If you’re into hands-on problem solving and high-tech systems, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: AFL

AFL Location: Duncan, SC (hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports utilities and power projects with vibration analysis and motion-control hardware for transmission lines. Good fit if you have a mechanical or electrical engineering background, enjoy field visits (up to 50% travel), and like mixing software analysis with real-world problem solving.

Employer: AFL

AFL Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role doing optical, mechanical, and environmental testing on fiber optic cables and connectivity. Great if you have an engineering degree (0–2 years’ experience) and want lab work, data analysis, and exposure to product development and quality systems.

Employer: Stäubli

Location: Duncan, SC (office-based with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help customers deploy and optimize industrial robots and AGV systems, from programming and integration to training and support. Ideal if you have robot programming skills, enjoy customer-facing work, and are open to domestic and international travel (up to 50%).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.