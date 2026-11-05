👔 Duncan, SC Management Roles with Multiple Openings up to $85K

Duncan’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction and corporate planning. If you’ve got management or analytical experience, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Morgan Corp.

Morgan Corp. Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Category: Construction project controls / scheduling

You’ll lead scheduling for major construction projects, using Primavera P6 and project controls tools. This role is hands-on with big jobs and also trains project teams and junior schedulers, with benefits like 401(k) match, PTO, paid winter holiday, and career growth support.

Employer: AFL (Corporate Headquarters)

(Corporate Headquarters) Location: Duncan, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Category: Strategy / business planning

This role supports senior leaders with data-driven insights, dashboards, and planning for a global fiber optics company. You’ll work with Excel, PowerPoint, and AI tools, help run leadership reviews, and enjoy perks like hybrid schedule (for qualifying employees), flexible time off, 401(k) match, and strong medical benefits.

Employer: Lloyd's Construction & Consulting LLC

Location: Duncan, SC (Valvoline project)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $65,000 – $85,000 per year, plus benefits

Lead a new Valvoline build from start to finish, managing subs, safety, schedule, and quality on site. You’ll have support from a General Superintendent and Project Manager, and get 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good leadership roles in Duncan don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.