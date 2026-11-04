🚔 Duncan, SC Security Jobs – Multiple Unarmed Roles at $14.91/hr

Duncan is busy with manufacturing and industrial sites, and that means steady demand for security pros. If you like night shifts or weekend work, these roles could fit your schedule.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Duncan, SC

Pay: $14.91/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 12:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Overnight role handling alarm response and patrols at a manufacturing/industrial site. Good fit if you like quiet hours, steady routines, and using tech to log patrols and incidents.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Duncan, SC

Pay: $14.91/hour

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Sat–Sun, 7:30 AM – 7:30 PM

Weekend-only role focused on access control, visitor check-in, and patrols around a manufacturing/industrial facility. Nice option if you want extra income without giving up your weekday job.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.