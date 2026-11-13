Duncan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to community-based care. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or flexible travel/field work, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Staffing Proxy (partnering with Duncan Regional Hospital )

Staffing Proxy (partnering with ) Location: Duncan, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hospital-based audiology role serving patients of all ages in a non-profit, community hospital . You’ll handle diagnostics, hearing aids, tinnitus and vestibular work, with an audiology tech to support you and a new, larger audiology space planned.

Hospital-based audiology role serving patients of all ages in a . You’ll handle diagnostics, hearing aids, tinnitus and vestibular work, with an audiology tech to support you and a planned. Perks called out: Comprehensive health insurance, generous PTO, 403(b) with match, relocation help, licensure/malpractice covered, up to $250,000 in student loan repayment (5-year commitment), and ongoing CE/pro development.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Duncan, OK

Type: Full-time, travel

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: High-acuity ICU travel role in a fast-paced hospital setting. You’ll manage complex patients, ventilators, and hemodynamics while working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

High-acuity in a fast-paced hospital setting. You’ll manage complex patients, ventilators, and hemodynamics while working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Good fit if you: Have current RN licensure, solid ICU experience, and like fast-paced critical care with variety.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Duncan, OK (community-based)

Type: Full-time (BCBA & BCaBA roles; part-time options mentioned)

Salary: Not listed (they offer salary transparency via online estimator )

Not listed (they offer ) Why it’s worth a look: Work as a BCBA or BCaBA with a BCBA-owned company focused on ethical, family-centered ABA for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges. Mix of home, school, and community settings with strong focus on work–life balance.

Work as a with a BCBA-owned company focused on ethical, family-centered ABA for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges. Mix of home, school, and community settings with strong focus on work–life balance. Perks called out: Flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision, PTO and holidays, quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary), sign-on bonuses in some areas, 401(k) with match up to 3%, free CEUs, annual conference, and strong mentorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or flexible options once you’re talking with a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.