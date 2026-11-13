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Duncan
🏥 Duncan, OK Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings with Strong Benefits
10 days ago
Duncan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to community-based care. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or flexible travel/field work, there’s something here for you.
Audiologist – Duncan Regional Hospital (via Staffing Proxy)
- Employer: Staffing Proxy (partnering with Duncan Regional Hospital)
- Location: Duncan, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Hospital-based audiology role serving patients of all ages in a non-profit, community hospital. You’ll handle diagnostics, hearing aids, tinnitus and vestibular work, with an audiology tech to support you and a new, larger audiology space planned.
- Perks called out: Comprehensive health insurance, generous PTO, 403(b) with match, relocation help, licensure/malpractice covered, up to $250,000 in student loan repayment (5-year commitment), and ongoing CE/pro development.
Travel ICU Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Duncan, OK
- Type: Full-time, travel
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: High-acuity ICU travel role in a fast-paced hospital setting. You’ll manage complex patients, ventilators, and hemodynamics while working closely with an interdisciplinary team.
- Good fit if you: Have current RN licensure, solid ICU experience, and like fast-paced critical care with variety.
BCBA and BCaBA Career Opportunity at Team PBS in Oklahoma
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)
- Location: Duncan, OK (community-based)
- Type: Full-time (BCBA & BCaBA roles; part-time options mentioned)
- Salary: Not listed (they offer salary transparency via online estimator)
- Why it’s worth a look: Work as a BCBA or BCaBA with a BCBA-owned company focused on ethical, family-centered ABA for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges. Mix of home, school, and community settings with strong focus on work–life balance.
- Perks called out: Flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision, PTO and holidays, quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary), sign-on bonuses in some areas, 401(k) with match up to 3%, free CEUs, annual conference, and strong mentorship.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or flexible options once you’re talking with a recruiter.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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